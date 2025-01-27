Yasuke won't have any classic assassin abilities in Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows is changing up the series in more ways than one. Finally taking the franchise to Feudal Japan, it is one of the most-anticipated entries in the series' history, and Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops to make it feel unique.

One way that the game will be unlike any other is through allowing you to play one character that is an assassin, and one that isn't. As outlined in an interview with GamesRadar, AC Shadows developer Simon Lemay-Comtois confirmed Yasuke isn't an assassin.

And according to Lemay-Comtois, he doesn't need to be one. "He works with [fellow protagonist] Naoe, but he's not an assassin, and he doesn't have to be," he said. That means no Eagle Vision and other classic assassin abilities. Yasuke has much more of a samurai-like playstyle, heading into the thick of battle rather than stalking his prey from the shadows as Naoe does.

Which playstyle will you prefer? Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on the 20th of March, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.