Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade will arrive in physical format this summer

For fans of Japanese action and fantasy comes Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, which combines action RPG with roguelite mechanics and is set in the Japanese Edo era. It will arrive in physical format for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on 18 June 2025. While the digital version, also on PC, will arrive sooner, on 24 April.

The title aims to offer dynamic combat alongside a narrative that envelops the player in feudal Japan, where humans and demons are engaged in a struggle that has reached its peak. When the Nine-Tailed Fox appears, chaos ensues and the world is left in the hands of those brave enough to wield his sword.

Key features include:



Characters with their own story and unique combat styles that give the title replayability .

.

Master and combine weapons to take on hordes of supernatural creatures with frenetic action and a touch of strategy.

to take on hordes of supernatural creatures with frenetic action and a touch of strategy.

Visit the Festival of Demons, where you can interact with them in an alternate realm and gain additional resources.



In addition, the title will be available with English subtitles and pre-orders are now open in specialised shops.