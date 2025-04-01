Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade is slightly delayed on all platforms for a good reason

Japanese folklore-inspired indie action RPG Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade has announced a change in its release plans. The game, scheduled for release on 24 April, has had to move its release date to 15 May at the last minute. Apparently, demand for the Limited Edition of the game has exceeded the studio's expectations, and it must now work doubly hard to make all of the game's content available on PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch at the same time.

According to the post on the game's Steam page, the promised physical content will begin shipping in mid-April, but the game's digital codes will be the ones shipping in May. On the other hand, the physical edition of the game on consoles remains unchanged at the end of June.

You can check out the trailer for Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade below.