Yars Rising's story explained in colourful and flashy trailer

In a week's time, fans will be able to flock to WayForward's remade version of Atari's famed Yar's Revenge game, a title that is known as Yars Rising. With launch planned for September 10, Atari is now further preparing us for this project by sharing a story trailer that lays out the narrative in a colourful manner using both cutscenes and gameplay.

For those looking for a summary of what Yars Rising will offer, Atari has stated: "In the new story trailer, black hat hacker and Yars Rising protagonist Emi "Yar" Kimura's mission takes a dangerous turn when she's caught hacking into Qotech's servers and dragged into the depths of the company's headquarters. As she navigates through a maze of aggressive sentinels, laser defenses, and bizarre bio-hacking experiments, Emi realizes there's much more at stake than she ever imagined..."

You can check out the fun trailer below, and also stay tuned for our review of Yars Rising, which will be coming in time for launch next week.