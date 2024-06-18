Yars Rising to launch in September

HQ

Atari and developer WayForward has announced that it will be debuting its remake of the classic Yars Rising this September. Regarded strangely as a Metroidvania, strangely because the original game debuted before the first Castlevania or Metroid, the title sees the 1982 arcade game updated and presented with much flashier, modern graphics and a slate of game mechanics that ensure it befits what we expect of a game in 2024.

The 2D game sees players taking control of the character Emi Kimura, a young hacker tasked with infiltrating a dubious corporation known as Qotech, all by running, jumping, sneaking, and using a slate of acquirable abilities to access new areas and overcome threats and to solve puzzles and retro minigames.

Originally built for the Atari 2600, Yars Rising will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2024. There will even be physical deluxe editions available for those on Switch and PS5.

While you can expect some deeper thoughts on the game soon following our chance to go hands-on with Yars Rising at Summer Game Fest last week, you can for the time being check out the recent gameplay trailer for the title below.