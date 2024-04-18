Yars Rising announced by WayForward and Atari

Few developers are better than Wayforward (Shantae, River City Girls, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp) at recreating that wonderful gameplay loop many older games had that made them replayable over and over again.

Therefore, it is obviously exciting that they have now announced a so-called metroidvania adventure called Yars Rising. Here we assume the role of young hacker Emi Kimura who has been given a rather mysterious mission, namely to infiltrate the seemingly evil company QoTech - a story that the press release promises will offer "a complex secret shrouded in intrigue".

Yars Rising will be released on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation, Switch and Xbox later this year. Check out the announcement trailer below and a bunch of screenshots.