Yann Sommer, Inter's saviour and Man of the Match, was signed for just 6 million after selling Onana for 50

Not Raphinha, not Yamal, not Dumfries, not Lautaro: the MVP of the Inter-Barça semi-final, the man of the match, was named Yann Sommer, the Swiss Inter goalkeeper, who made some incredible saves. At 36 (born October 1988) he was even older than Szczęsny, who was retired before Barça called him to replace Ter Stegen during his injury, and only ten months younger than Francesco Acerbi, the author of the 3-3 in the 90+3 minute.

His performance will be remembered in a long time, particulary for three saves: one against Eric García, in a counter-attack where Inter was completely caught by surprise in a point-blank shot, a play that in 90% of the times would have been goal. The other two, against Lamine Yamal, 20 years younger than him, including one in extra-time with barely some minutes before the final whistle.

Sommer may go down in history as one of the most underrated goalkeepers ever, one that has played for 20 years, but only really got into the elite in 2023, when after nine years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, was signed by Bayern Munich for half a year as a replacement for Manuel Neuer. He was later purchased for just 6.75 million euros by Inter, after they sold Onana for 50 million when Inter lost the Champions League final to Manchester City. Perhaps one of the best football deals of all time?