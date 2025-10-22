Yangwang U9Xtreme is now the worlds fastets EV around the Nordschleife The chinese EV that broke the world top speed record has visited the Green Hell to lap it in just under seven minutes

HQ Chinese electric car manufacturer Yangwang and their almost perverse hypercar U9Xtreme have already broken a couple of sweaty records and now they have thundered with a new one, the biggest of them all. The car has now lapped the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:59.157 and is thus the world's fastest series-produced electric car. In second place is the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra with a time of 7:04.957 and third is the Rimac Nevera with 7:05.298.

