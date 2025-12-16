Yamauchi's Nintendo to Square, Enix: You don't know how to make Nintendo games, go home"

HQ

Hiroshi Yamauchi, the last member of the Yamauchi clan that had been running the company since the end of the previous century, led Nintendo from 1949 until 2002, when he passed the baton to Satoru Iwata. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 85, and was remembered for two things: having turned the local card manufacturer into a global video game giant, and being an incredibly tough negotiator.

Ten years later, Yamauchi-san was wonderfully portrayed by Togo Igawa in the Tetris movie, a sort of tribute that reflected how the Japanese executive played hardball in negotiations in the mid-80s.

Now Tetris chairman Henk Rogers, whose personal story gave way to the movie, has released the book The Perfect Game: Tetris: From Russia With Love, which not only corrects the movie's events according to the real story, but also expands the narrative to tell the many other side stories that ultimately led to the encounter with Alexey Pajitnov and the release of Tetris in the West.

And one of the very best anecdotes happened years before that encounter, when Henk was already starting to play publisher in Japan, and when he "dared to request" Yamauchi-san a publishing license for a Go game.

"Yeah, so the teaser is this," he answered Gamereactor when asked for a preview of our favourite anecdote in the video below. "Five companies went to Nintendo in 1985-86, and asked Nintendo, 'we're personal computer publishers, can we publish Nintendo games?' And Nintendo said no. And the companies were T&E, Falcom, Bullet-Proof Software (my company), Square, and Enix. Can you imagine? Nintendo said no to Square and Enix. So, 'you know, you guys don't know anything about how to make Nintendo games. Go on, go home.' And we're all disappointed. Well, fast forward, I found a Go game on Commodore 64, and I talked Yamauchi into letting me publish it. And if you want to know the rest of the story, please read my book. It's called The Perfect Game: Tetris from Russia with Love."

We can tell you that this and other '80s dev stories found in the book are absolutely fascinating. In the case of Yamauchi-san, you'll get to know how hard-nosed and old-fashioned he was, but at the same time determined and willing to try things despite the initial stance, with a handshake between two businessmen setting the deal instantly in what today would take several weeks and contracts.

The very last question is about the Go video game and Yamauchi-san, but the rest of the video is full of Tetris love with the two living legends, and is fully subtitled in your local language.