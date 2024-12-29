Yamaha unveils futuristic Y/AI motorcycle, inspired by Netflix's Tokyo Override

Yamaha has taken sci-fi to the streets with its striking new Y/AI concept motorcycle, a prototype designed in collaboration with Netflix for the anime series Tokyo Override. Set in a dystopian Tokyo a century from now, the anime explores a future where AI dictates daily life and self-driving vehicles dominate the roads. In this world, a group of rebels rides old, gasoline-powered bikes to reclaim freedom in a city governed by algorithms.

The Y/AI bike, which debuted at the 2024 Bangkok Motor Expo, pushes the limits of motorcycle design. Its sleek, minimalistic frame features spokeless wheels that glow with an eerie blue light, and an innovative "bridge" between the wheels conceals the engine, creating a bold, futuristic look. With its Y-shaped frame and geometric lines, the motorcycle reflects the same cutting-edge design seen in the show.

While the Y/AI is a concept and far from Yamaha's current production models, it serves as a glimpse into a future where AI and futuristic design could change the way we travel. As artificial intelligence continues to make waves in the automotive industry, could motorcycles like the Y/AI be closer to reality than we think?

Do you think AI-powered bikes will become a common sight on the roads in the future?