Yakuza team considers making something completely different

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has so far only made Yakuza games. They are really good titles but you don't want to become a one-trick pony, and therefore the studio has also tried to infuse some variation in the series many instalments.

But it seems like they might end up doing something completely different in the future, as implied by director Toshihiro Nagoshi in a Game Informer interview:

"The Ryu Ga Gotoku team members, they've only really worked on the Yakuza series. But I think it would be a waste if these really talented team members that we have aren't able to use all of their skills to their full potential. That might be challenging themselves, creating something of a whole different genre and a different style. We don't know that yet, but that's something that we're really taking into consideration right now for the growth of our team as a whole."

The latest game in the long running series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, was released for PlayStation 5 this week after previously being available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Do you hope Ryu ga Gotoku Studio will continue doing Yakuza or is it about time to do something brand new?