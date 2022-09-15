Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lost Judgment

Yakuza spinoff games Judgment and Lost Judgment now available on Steam as a neat bundle

See Japanese world of crime through the eyes of a private detective.

HQ

Japanese Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is mostly known for their Yakuza series, but they have done something else as well. A fine spinoff series is called Judgment, which looks the world of Japanese crime through the eyes of a private detective Takayuki Yagami.

The original Judgment was released in Europe in June 2019, and a sequel Lost Judgment was released to our enjoyment back in September 2021. In time both of these games have been made available on Xbox as well as Playstation. Now it's time for PC players to get some of the action as well.

In Valve's Steam you can now order a neat bundle of both games under the name The Judgment Collection, but be warned: it will not be cheap, even with a 24% discount included.

The bundle includes Judgment, Lost Judgment and an expansion Lost Judgment - The Kaito Files. Games and the expansion can also be bought separately.

You can our review about the original Judgment right here, and a review about Lost Judgment right here.

Lost Judgment
HQ

