Yakuza soundtracks have now arrived on Spotify

You can stream the soundtracks right now, including the one for this year's entry, called Like A Dragon.

The Yakuza series is set to continue this year with the release of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, but fans will be pleased to know that the soundtracks are now on Spotify to listen to while you wait, letting you relive memories from Sega's franchise.

Reddit user PokiBash shared the exciting news online, and the soundtracks even include Like A Dragon as well, so you can get a taste of the action before you head in as Ichiban Kasuga.

Last year we found out that there are lots of familiar faces in Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and we should expect to hear more about the Western release of the game this year.

Which soundtrack is your favourite?

