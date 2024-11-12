Yakuza series creator: "The era of games where volume is the main selling point is about to pass"

HQ

Three years ago, the creator of the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series, Toshihiro Nagoshi, left both his creation and Sega to found his own studio. It's simply called Nagoshi Studio, and we don't know exactly what they're working on yet, other than that it will be a AAA title.

Now he's loosened the lid a bit on the future, and in a Famitsu interview we learn that he's working on "an adult game" that will have a higher age rating, as well as a slightly more demanding game system (translated by Bing):

"Also, the game system is more complex than it seems at first glance. But we don't want to make it a complicated game."

Perhaps it won't be quite as extensive as his titles in the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series either, because he also declares that he thinks the size of games as a selling point is going away:

"If you look at this situation, the volume of console games in mainstream gaming fans' lives might be a bit exaggerated. There are still a lot of titles out there, but I feel like the era of games where volume is the main selling point is about to pass."

In the interview, Nagoshi also mentions that he is currently trying to reduce the size of the game world in order to offer new experiences all the time and not a lot of repetition.

When we actually get to see the project remains to be seen, but it sounds like Nagoshi is ready to start full production reasonably soon, so hopefully we'll know more in the next few years.

Thanks Automaton