Yakuza: Like a Dragon's save file cannot be transferred between PS4 and PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is released on November 10, and was one of the earliest titles that was confirmed as a Smart Delivery title for the Xbox consoles. That means you can buy it on Xbox One (digital or physical), play it, and if you later get an Xbox Series X - you get a free upgrade and can continue using your save file.

There has been some confusion about how this will work on the PlayStation version, which launches in March next year, and to set things straight, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has now explained how it will work:

"To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021.

Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game."

And there we have it. You will get the upgrade from PlayStation 4 to 5 even if you buy the physical version (just as with Xbox Series S/X), but you will not be able to continue using your save file from PlayStation 4 (unlike Xbox Series S/X that can use your Xbox One save file).