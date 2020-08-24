Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer confirms release date

You're watching Advertisements

The Microsoft Store ruined some of the fun for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega by revealing Yakuza: Like a Dragon's launch date last month, but a confirmation and a crazy trailer are always nice to get.

Today's Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer confirms that the game will come to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, while the Xbox Series X release only gets a vague "November" window because we don't know exactly when the console will be in stores yet. Meanwhile, those of you looking to get the game on the PlayStation 5 will have to make do with an even vaguer "coming soon".

In terms of actual footage in the trailer, we're shown just how the series' already crazy combat becomes even wackier by having 19 different jobs with their own unique attacks. That last part especially got my interest, as I didn't know that kind of thing was a profession these days.