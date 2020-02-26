Yakuza: Like a Dragon to get NG+ and higher difficulty option

Sega held a live stream recently where it announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is set to release on PlayStation 4 later this year in the West, is going to receive a free update featuring a higher difficulty setting as well as New Game Plus, which lets players keep some of their progress once they complete the game and wish to replay it after the fact.

The information was shared by the team at Dualshockers, who also linked a mirror to the now-deleted live stream that you can check out here.