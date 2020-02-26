Cookies

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon to get NG+ and higher difficulty option

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is set to get free DLC adding new difficulty option and New Game Plus in a future update.

Sega held a live stream recently where it announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is set to release on PlayStation 4 later this year in the West, is going to receive a free update featuring a higher difficulty setting as well as New Game Plus, which lets players keep some of their progress once they complete the game and wish to replay it after the fact.

The information was shared by the team at Dualshockers, who also linked a mirror to the now-deleted live stream that you can check out here.

