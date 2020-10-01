Yakuza: Like a Dragon runs in 4K and 60FPS+ for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

We have written a whole lot about Yakuza: Like a Dragon recently, but mainly for the PlayStation 5 version (release date pushed back and strange save file policy). But today we have something interesting to offer regarding the Xbox Series X version of the game, as Sega has updated the Microsoft Store page.

Now they have added information about the Xbox Series X version, which will run in 4K and also 60+ frames per second. The plus sign means it can even run in higher frame rates, but we do not know how high. The original version for PlayStation 4 (only released in Japan) runs in 30 frames per second, something that's probably true for the Xbox One version coming on November 10 as well. We do not know which resolution and frame rate the Xbox Series S version will run at.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on November 10 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. On March 2 next year, it is also being release for PlayStation 4 and 5.

Thanks, GamingBolt.