Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the most successful title in the series yet

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

After six main Yakuza games that generally have been very favorable received across the world. Despite being very, very Japanese games, they have slowly become more popular in the west as well, and when it was time to launch the seventh game in the series - Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Sega decided to take some drastic steps to make it a soft reboot for new fans.

This meant a new main character, a new city and a completely new system that changed the game from an open world action title to a J-RPG. Fortunately, this seems to have paid off. Sega's Shuji Utsumi says to Famitsu that "Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the first Yakuza to fully support multi-platform" and adds that it "had been developed mainly in Japan for PlayStation, but was developed for Xbox and Steam, where it was highly acclaimed". He also explains that this led to "Yakuza: Like a Dragon being the most successful title in the series".

In the same interview, Utsumi also got the question if Atlus games (and mainly Persona titles) will be released simultaneously and multiplatform in the future, something he says is something they should try to do in the future. This hopefully means we won't have to wait longer than Japanese fans for Persona titles, and that PC, Switch and Xbox gamers will be able to play them as well.