Yakuza: Like a Dragon is headed for PC and Xbox Series X

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released for Playstation 4 earlier this year in Japan, but as publisher Sega has started to release the Yakuza games for Xbox One lately, it had a major surprise in stock during today's Xbox 20/20 live stream. As it turns out, the game will be released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X with Smart Delivery (buy one version, get it for all relevant Xbox formats) as well as PC later this year.

Judging by the trailer, it seems as though we are in for an over-the-top adventure. Take a look at the brand new trailer below.