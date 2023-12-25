Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold 1.8 million copies

HQ

The Yakuza series has become quite popular outside of Japan in recent years, and this can also be seen in the latest sales figures from Sega. Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold a total of 1.8 million copies across all markets and platforms. 400,000 of these were in Japan, while 1.4 million were sold outside of Japan.

It's worth mentioning that the game has been available through both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, so the number of players is probably much higher than the 1.8 million. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, with the sequel Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth arriving on the same platforms on 26 January.