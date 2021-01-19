Yakuza: Like a Dragon for PS5 will be similar to the Xbox Series X version

You're watching Advertisements

One of the games that launched somewhat exclusively for Xbox Series S and X was Yakuza: Like a Dragon. It was the only version for the new generation of consoles in the west, as PlayStation 5 players world-wide have to wait until March 2.

Now we've got more information about it, and it seems like it will be identical to Xbox Series X when it comes to graphical settings. This means you will be able to choose between a 4K resolution and 30 FPS, or go for a smoother 1440p resolution with 60 FPS.

Sega has also revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in Japan on February 25, which is six days before the PlayStation 5 version.