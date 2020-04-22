Yakuza Kiwami is available on Xbox Game Pass today

If you have an Xbox One and an Xbox Game Pass subscription, Microsoft has a mighty fine suggestion for what you should do today. It has now revealed (via Twitter) that Yakuza Kiwami will be released for Xbox One today - and that it at the same time will be downloadable for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

This is the second Yakuza game ever to be released for an Xbox console after Yakuza 0, which was released earlier this year (also available on Xbox Game Pass), and a great place to start if you think the life as part of the Japanese mafia sounds like good fun. This is because Yakuza Kiwami is actually a complete remake of the very first game in the series, which was released for Playstation 2 back in 2005.

Yakuza Kiwami was originally released for Playstation 4 back in 2017 but has been improved further for Xbox One X with 4K support. If the Xbox One X version of Yakuza 0 is any indication of the performance here, you have something stunning to look forward to.