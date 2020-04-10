Cookies

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami get its first Xbox One trailer

The next game in the series is making its way over to Xbox One, and the first trailer has landed.

Last year, Microsoft and Sega announced that the Yakuza series would debut for the Xbox One this year after previously being available only on PlayStation consoles. And in late February, the first of them was released: Yakuza 0 (which also is included with Xbox Game Pass).

Next in line is Yakuza Kiwami, and now Microsoft and Sega has released a trailer for the Xbox One version, confirming that it is coming "soon" (and it will also be included for Xbox Game Pass). We really liked the game when it was released, and if you want to know what grade we gave it, head over to our review.

Kiwami originally launched on PlayStation 4 back in 2017, and it is, in fact, a remake of the first game in the series from 2005 (on PS2). The remake also revamped the gameplay to fit today's expectations. Check out the Xbox trailer below, and we'll get back when it has a release date.

Are you a fan of the Yakuza series?

Yakuza Kiwami

