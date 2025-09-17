Yakuza Kiwami 3 official website leaked just a week before RGG Summit at Tokyo Game Show

We would have loved to have jumped for joy next week while following RGG Summit, the digital event from the studio responsible for the Like a Dragon/Yakuza franchise taking place next week during the Tokyo Game Show, but some very attentive Reddit user has discovered that Ryu Ga Gotoku has had a category leaked on its website in Japan called Yakuza Kiwami 3.

The announcement of this third instalment of the remastered versions of the original Yakuza (and whose first two Kiwami instalments came out in 2016 and 2017, respectively) has sparked enormous joy among fans, who have been waiting many years for this conversion of Yakuza 3 to modern controls.

While Sega and RGG have been quick to fix the slip-up, we've got a mobile screenshot to prove that Yakuza Kiwami 3 is real, and we're just waiting to see the final result and release date next week.

Time to go back home.

Hopefully, this third instalment will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time as the other platforms, as the native versions of Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released on Switch 2 on November 13th.

Do you think we'll get to see the full original Yakuza series adapted and enhanced with Kiwami versions?