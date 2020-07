You're watching Advertisements

The addition of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami to Xbox Game Pass was a very welcome surprise from Sega and Microsoft and Yakuza Kiwami 2 is set to release shortly as well. The game is a remake of the second game in the series and is the last title to have been announced for Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass earlier this year.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available on Xbox One and Windows 10 on July 30 and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions (both on PC and on Xbox One.