Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza games rumoured to hit Xbox Game Pass this month

Three games in the Yakuza franchise are rumoured to land on Xbox's subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft's official Twitter account loves to have fun with the community and often posts cryptic things that puts the community in full speculation mode. And now, they've done it again.

This time, they shared the picture below, where the made-up user (we would assume, the name is... suspicious) Melissa McGamePass has sent yet another email with teases of things to come. The titles have been changed, but there are three capital Y's in the text, which fans think points toward a Yakuza trio this month.

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were announced for Xbox One during X019 last year, and they are coming sometime this year. It would make a lot of sense to release them to Xbox Game Pass right away to remove barriers for the Xbox audience (the Yakuza games has been mainly Playstation, so far) to discover these wonderful games.

But... it could, of course, be something completely different. What do you think Microsoft wants to tell us with these three capital Y's?

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Related texts

Yakuza Kiwami 2Score

Yakuza Kiwami 2
REVIEW. Written by Markus Hirsilä

"While this remaster doesn't really offer much in the way of surprises it does stick to the script and it should please existing fans."

Yakuza Kiwami 2 coming to PC this May

Yakuza Kiwami 2 coming to PC this May
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

Those who pre-purchase will get the Clan Creator Bundle, and we can expect all the standard PC features like graphical options, unlocked frame-rate, and more.



Loading next content