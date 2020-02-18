Yakuza games rumoured to hit Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft's official Twitter account loves to have fun with the community and often posts cryptic things that puts the community in full speculation mode. And now, they've done it again.

This time, they shared the picture below, where the made-up user (we would assume, the name is... suspicious) Melissa McGamePass has sent yet another email with teases of things to come. The titles have been changed, but there are three capital Y's in the text, which fans think points toward a Yakuza trio this month.

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were announced for Xbox One during X019 last year, and they are coming sometime this year. It would make a lot of sense to release them to Xbox Game Pass right away to remove barriers for the Xbox audience (the Yakuza games has been mainly Playstation, so far) to discover these wonderful games.

But... it could, of course, be something completely different. What do you think Microsoft wants to tell us with these three capital Y's?