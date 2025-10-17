Yakuza cameo confirmed for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
"The Mad Dog of Shimano" is joining Dr. Eggman and Death Adder in making life harder for Shinobi's Joe Musashi.
We already know that Lizardcube and Sega's Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will feature several iconic and evil characters making guest appearances in the action-adventure via the upcoming DLC pack Sega Villains Stage.
The first to be confirmed was none other than Sonic the Hedgehog's arch-nemesis Dr. Eggman, and just over two weeks ago, another boss was announced, namely Golden Axe's badass Death Adder. So, we have a kind of Greatest Hits with Sega villains to look forward to sometime in early 2026.
Now, a third and final enemy has been revealed, and this time it's Yakuza/Like a Dragon legend Goro Majima, whom we got to experience last spring in the peculiar spinoff Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. We still haven't seen anything tangible from Sega Villains Stage, but we'll be back when we know more.
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was released on August 29 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and we think you should read our review where we tell you why you should actually play this game.