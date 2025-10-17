Yakuza cameo confirmed for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

HQ

We already know that Lizardcube and Sega's Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will feature several iconic and evil characters making guest appearances in the action-adventure via the upcoming DLC pack Sega Villains Stage.

The first to be confirmed was none other than Sonic the Hedgehog's arch-nemesis Dr. Eggman, and just over two weeks ago, another boss was announced, namely Golden Axe's badass Death Adder. So, we have a kind of Greatest Hits with Sega villains to look forward to sometime in early 2026.

Now, a third and final enemy has been revealed, and this time it's Yakuza/Like a Dragon legend Goro Majima, whom we got to experience last spring in the peculiar spinoff Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. We still haven't seen anything tangible from Sega Villains Stage, but we'll be back when we know more.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was released on August 29 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and we think you should read our review where we tell you why you should actually play this game.