Yakuza and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater headline August's PS Plus line-up

Only recently we found out that a bunch of Yakuza games would be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in August and later this year, but that isn't the only Yakuza offering that Sony has in store.

As the "free" games for August, available to all PlayStation Plus tiers, have been announced, and for this month Yakuza: Like A Dragon makes the cut. But not only that, so does Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. Both the former games will have PS4 and PS5 versions available to claim, whereas Little Nightmares will only be a PS4 edition.

The games will be available to claim from August 2 until September 6, meaning you still have a few days to claim July's offering of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.