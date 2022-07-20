Yakuza 8 takes place in a new city, with Ichiban donning a manbun

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was somewhat of a fresh start for the Yakuza franchise with a new protagonist in new environments and a story easy to get into for newcomers. And clearly this is something Sega intends to build on further.

As noted by Famitsu, information about Yakuza 8 has been revealed thanks to the MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura who recently visited Ryu ga Gotoku Studio (Asakura will be in the game). On images he shared, we could see the first signs of life from the next installation. And Sega hasn't been trying to hide this information either, but rather confirmed that it is in fact Yakuza 8 we can see, while also explaining that the game takes place in a new city and that the story takes place a couple of years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

We cannot help but notice that Ichiban Kasuga has also sorted his crazy hairdo out, and nowadays seems to be rocking a manbun. Hopefully, we'll get a more official announcement sooner rather than later, as more Yakuza madness is something we're always looking forward to.

What do you think of Ichiban's new haircut?

Thanks Nibel