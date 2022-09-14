Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Yakuza 8 officially announced ahead of Tokyo Game Show

      Sega and RGG Studio unveiled the title with its new name "Like a Dragon 8" a few minutes ago.

      Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer at RGG Studio, opened a special Sega event at midday to present the studio's new products. While the audience was excited to learn about the release date for Like a Dragon: Ishin, which was unveiled at last night's State of Play, the highlight of the conference was undoubtedly the announcement of the next major instalment in the Yakuza series, Yakuza 8.

      With the new title of Like a Dragon 8, RGG Studio has released a short teaser that presents a release window of 2024 bringing Ichiban Kasuga to Tokyo to deal with the conflicts following the denouement of Yakuza 7.

      You can watch the announcement of the new Yakuza main installment below.

