Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 resolutions and FPS revealed for Xbox One and X

With the series landing on Xbox for the first time, how does it perform on a new platform?

Last week, Yakuza 0 launched on Xbox One and this marks the first time ever that the long-running series is available on an Xbox console - and to make things even better, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass. But how does this version perform then, and did Sega pour any love into it?

The YouTube channel VG Tech has tried to figure this out, and has mostly happy things to report. It turns out the original Xbox One runs Yakuza 0 in native 1600x900 with 50-60 frames per second, while Xbox One X offers a native resolution of 2560x1440 and locked 60 frames per second. Both consoles run major cutscenes in 30 frames per second, however.

They do note that there can be some stuttering when you have loaded into the game, but other than that, it seems like Sega really went the extra mile to give the Xbox community a proper introduction to the lonely world of Yakuza.

Yakuza 0

