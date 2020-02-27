Cookies

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 and Indivisible available on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy some stellar games on PC through the subscription service.

The Xbox Game Pass library is still growing, not only on console but also on PC. Recently, the company has announced that two new games can now be played for free through Game Pass on PC, namely Yakuza 0 and Indivisible.

The latter is a delightful action/Metroidvania/RPG game developed by Lab Zero Games released in 2018, while Yakuza 0 is a Sega's action game released in 2017, starring Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. You can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass beta for PC over here for £3.99 per month.

Yakuza 0

