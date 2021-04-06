Yahoo Answers is being terminated on May 4, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Yahoo Answers, the place where many of us went over the years to ask some of life's most embarrassing questions, is sadly closing down on May 4, 2021. The site will also be losing some of its functionality on April 20, as it will be shifting to "read-only mode."

The site, as you might recall, first launched in 2005, but its popularity was eclipsed over the years by competitors such as Reddit and Quora. Still, even 16 years later, the site still retains an activate fanbase that are still asking questions and engaging with each other.

If you're looking to cringe at the questions you previously asked once more, you have until June 30 to request a downloadable copy. After this date, all questions and related answers will be deleted and there will be no further method of recovery.

