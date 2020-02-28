Yacht Club: Shovel Knight 2 is "something we talk about a lot"

One of the biggest indie hits of all time is, of course, Yacht Club Games' fantastic adventure Shovel Knight. It has continuously evolved since the release and launched for almost every format you can play games on - as well as spinoffs, an Amiibo and a board game being released. But when will the true sequel be release, because it is coming, right?

This was actually answered in an interview with Dual Shockers, where Yacht Club Games artist Sandy Gordon said that there is "a lot more Shovel Knight down the road" and openly admitted that they are "absolutely" considering a sequel. He also added that he is "sure that'll happen at some point: it's something we talk about a lot".

Last week, Yacht Club Games confirmed that they are working on two yet unannounced games, and the chances seems to be fairly good that one of them is Shovel Knight 2.