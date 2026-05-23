Yacht Club "got caught up in AI fever" but "didn't find it was very effective" for Mina the Hollower

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With artificial intelligence continuing to become a bigger and bigger topic and a more prevalent technology in all walks of life, the question of how it's being used in the video game sector is also a popular one. To this end, with Mina the Hollower set to land on PC and consoles on May 29, we had the luxury to speak with developer Yacht Club Games to learn about its position on using AI in development and for their upcoming and anticipated project.

To this end, in the full interview you can see here, we asked whether AI was used in Mina the Hollower at all, to which Yacht Club explained it "got caught up in AI fever" but ultimately decided it wasn't "very effective for what we're doing".

In full, programmer David D'Angelo told us: "We all got caught up in AI fever like the rest of the world, but we didn't find it was very effective for what we're doing. Maybe our work just isn't that generic! We've found some ways it can help... like Google or a thesaurus, but it hasn't affected what's in our game."

With the launch of Mina the Hollower planned for May 29, stay tuned for more from the game as we edge ever closer to its full and public launch.