Y2K-inspired arena shooter Don't Stop Girlypop will launch in January

We've seen a fair few different rhythm-based movement arena shooters making their arrival as of late, be it Metal: Hellsinger or BPM: Bullets Per Minute. Soon, another in this vein will debut, as developer Funny Fintan Softworks is getting ready to put Don't Stop Girlypop into the hands of players around the world.

It has now been revealed that the colourful, noisy, and fast-paced game will be landing on PC via Steam as soon as January 29, 2026. When that day comes, prepare for an adventure that is inspired by Y2K and where standing still is simply not an option whatsoever.

To mark the reveal of the release date, a new trailer has arrived to tease what players will need to master in the game. But the good news is that if you want a more hands-on experience with the action, a demo is currently available to download on Steam that offers access to six early-game stages, three unique weapons, a dino-companion, and more.

Check out the trailer below to determine if Don't Stop Girlypop will be worthy of your time in 2026.