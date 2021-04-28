Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is coming for PS4 and Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

We have to admit that we haven't played a whole lot of the six previously numbered Xuan-Yuan Sword titles, which isn't all that strange considering that they never have been officially released in the west. But with Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, this is about to change, and according to the developers this is a good first entry to the series.

You can check out the announcement trailer below for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as a whole bunch of screenshots. Unfortunately, we do not have a release date yet, but below the video is the official description if you want to know more about it.

"The latest entry in a long running saga, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an accessible entry point, offering a standalone story and dynamic, real-time combat. Set 2000 years ago in China near the end of Western Han rule, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII places players in the role of noble swordsman Taishi Zhao following the trail of a mysterious bamboo slip from the crypt of Marquis of Liu that promised prosperity, but only brought famine and misery in its wake. To protect his family and seek out the truth of this calamity, Taishi Zhao embarks upon a journey through a mythological realm full of otherworldly beings bent on his destruction."