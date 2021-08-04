Xuan-Yuan Sword VII console edition will arrive in the west this September

As we previously reported, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII for Xbox One and PS4 will be coming to the west, but back then no release date was confirmed. However, developer Softstar Entertainment, DOMO Studio, Yooreka Studio and publisher Eastasiasoft earlier confirmed that the latest entry of this series will arrive in the west market this September.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII firstly landed on PC worldwide and PS4 for Asia only in October 2020, later in December 2020 the game was released on PS4 in Japan as well.

For more details about the game, you can check its Steam page first.

Thanks, gematsu