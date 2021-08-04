English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII console edition will arrive in the west this September

No exact date has been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As we previously reported, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII for Xbox One and PS4 will be coming to the west, but back then no release date was confirmed. However, developer Softstar Entertainment, DOMO Studio, Yooreka Studio and publisher Eastasiasoft earlier confirmed that the latest entry of this series will arrive in the west market this September.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII firstly landed on PC worldwide and PS4 for Asia only in October 2020, later in December 2020 the game was released on PS4 in Japan as well.

For more details about the game, you can check its Steam page first.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Thanks, gematsu

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy