Xuan-Yuan Sword VII confirmed its release date in the western market

At the beginning of this month, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII had its release window set for consoles for the west market. Back then, we only knew the game will be arriving this September.

But now, developer SOFTSTAR, DOMO Studio and publisher Eastasiasoft have announced: "the latest game in the legendary Chinese RPG series that's making its console debut in the west, will launch on September 30 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One".

The game will support English, French, German, Spanish, and Russian subtitle options.

Check the new trailer below.