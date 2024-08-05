English
Dota 2

Xtreme Gaming take home the top prize at the Clavision Snow Ruyi International

And they'll be taking home the lion's share of the prize money as well.

Following the Riyadh Masters, the next major tournament in Dota 2's calendar is the Clavision Snow Ruyi International. A mouthful and a great place to get a look at some of CN and the world's top teams.

The tournament began on the 28th of July with a group stage featuring the ten teams invited. Then, we moved onto the playoffs, which featured Xtreme Gaming versus Team Spirit, with the former winning 3:1.

Xtreme Gaming will therefore take home the lion's share of the $500,000 prize pool and mark themselves a team to beat as we edge ever closer to this year's The International.

