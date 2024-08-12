XSET are your Fortnite Esports World Cup champions

HQ

XSET have won the Fortnite Esports World Cup 2024. The event began at the end of last week, with the playoffs taking place over the 10th and 11th of August. XSET proved a strong team right from the outset, and faced off against Exceed.

XSET kicked off the grand finals by a win in CTF 3-0, but then faced a setback after Exceed won Hardpoint. That was the only loss XSET faced, as then the team went onto win Keeper, Hardpoint, and Keeper again before raising the trophy high.

They also took home $400,000 out of the $1 million prize pool, with Exceed taking $160,000. Heroic and Karmine Corp earned third and fourth place, with Gaimin Gladiators rounding out the top 5.