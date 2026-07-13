XSE Pro League 2026: 9z Team crowned champion following defeating Parivision in Grand Final

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In a month's time, Counter-Strike 2 will feature at the Esports World Cup in Paris, France as one of the festival's biggest tournaments. But ahead of that date, there are still a few other major events happening or coming to a close, not least including the XSE Pro League, which wrapped up this past weekend.

The event saw many of the best CS2 teams in the world travelling to Guangzhou, China to fight over a $1 million prize pool. Ultimately, the tournament wrapped up by seeing a more surprising victor on the top step of the podium, as 9z Team was crowned victor following a very dominant display over Parivision in the Grand Final, where the former smashed the latter 3-0.

This result means 9z Team is heading home with $260,000 in prize money but also the confidence a victory brings for future endeavours, especially in regards to the EWC event where $2 million will be on offer.