xScreen is getting a Carbon Black edition

Two years ago, UPspec Gaming released their peripheral xScreen, which is a screen (1080p, 60Hz) specially made for Xbox Series S, which makes it very portable and possible to play everywhere as long as you have a wall socket.

xScreen quickly gained a lot of popularity and positive reviews, and even Phil Spencer himself has been using and praising it - despite the fact that it wasn't even an officially licensed, something that was changed a few months ago. So far, it has only been available in white as this is the only colour of Xbox Series S. Or at least that used to be true, as a black version with 1 TB storage was released early last month.

And now UPspec Gaming has confirmed that a black version of xScreen is coming as well. Head over this way to register your interest in the Carbon Black xScreen, which currently does not have a release date.