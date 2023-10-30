X's premium model costs £168 per year

HQ

Are you one of those people who can't get enough of Twitter/X and want to get the most and best out of the platform, well then it's time to open your wallet. They have now presented the prices of their premium model, which has been named Premium+ and costs as much as £168 per year, or £16 per month if you prefer. In addition to Premium+, two other plans are available, Premium for £8 per month (£84 per year) and what X calls Basic for £3 per month (£32 per year).

Are you going to start paying for X?