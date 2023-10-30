Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

X's premium model costs £168 per year

The are three tiers that are on offer.

Are you one of those people who can't get enough of Twitter/X and want to get the most and best out of the platform, well then it's time to open your wallet. They have now presented the prices of their premium model, which has been named Premium+ and costs as much as £168 per year, or £16 per month if you prefer. In addition to Premium+, two other plans are available, Premium for £8 per month (£84 per year) and what X calls Basic for £3 per month (£32 per year).

Are you going to start paying for X?

