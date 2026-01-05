XReal appears at CES to present new AR glasses and power hub

HQ

To mark the return of CES, augmented reality experts XReal have made an appearance to present to the world a pair of new entry-level glasses that are set to doubly-serve as a "mid-generation refresh and market replacement" for the XReal One but also a "new benchmark for entry-level AR glasses".

Known as the XReal 1S, these glasses expand on the prior model by featuring a 171-inch spatial screen that operates at a 1200p FullHD resolution (up from 1080p). It also has a brighter display that reaches 700 nits (up from 600 nits) while expanding RGB coverage from 100% to 108%, further expanding the field-of-view by 2% to reach 52% and upgrading the aspect ratio from 16x9 to 16x10. This is all while maintaining a 120Hz refresh rate and while managing to offer a lower base price to the prior model, down from $499 to $449.

On top of this is the arrival of the XReal Neo, a hub that serves as a power bank and a DisplayPort video hub for the glasses. It spans 10,000 mAh in capacity, has USB-C support, and even offers connection options with the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. It will sell for $119 in the long run and will begin shipping in February.