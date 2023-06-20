xQc signs deal to stream on Kick worth up to $100 million

HQ

Over the past few years, as Twitch introduced new methods to monetise its platform, we've seen major creators and streamers leaving and signing exclusive streaming deals with rival platforms, including Ninja to Mixer, TimTheTatman, DrDisrespect, and CouRage to YouTube, and so forth. But now another streaming platform has arrived on the scene, with this being known as Kick, and it too is looking to poach creators from Twitch.

One of the first and most lucrative exclusive deals that has been signed with Kick so far is that of Felix "xQc" Lengyel's, which as a New York Times report notes, is valued at $70 million over two years, with incentives that can push the deal to $100 million.

As for where Kick is finding the money to offer such a lucrative deal remains to be seen, but xQc isn't the only major creator who has been poached by Kick, as Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has also made the jump to the platform for a deal that is expected to be very high in value but which exact specifics have yet to be revealed.

In terms of why creators are leaving Twitch for Kick, the revenue split that the platform offers is mentioned, as Kick only takes 5% of creators earnings, whereas Twitch takes 50% of major creators earnings, and even up to 70% from smaller creators.