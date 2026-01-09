Xpeng P7+ gets aggressive pricing

HQ

Xpeng has seen tremendous success in the markets they've entered during the last couple of years, and particularly the introduction of SUV EVs like the G6 and G9 have been proven fruitful for the manufacturer in many European countries.

Now they are returning to their roots with the P7+, a remixed and revitalised sedan, which was officially, formally revealed during Brussels Motor Show recently. The Danish prices (UK prices are unavailable - but the model is expected to launch there before year's end) start at 359,995 kroner, around 41,000 GBP.

For that money you get 530 kilometres of range, a length of five meters and a boot of 573 litres. The particularly long distance between the axels means the cabin itself should be reminiscent of the cabin space you get in much taller SUVs.

It launches with 800-volt charging technology, meaning 10-80% charge in just 12 minutes.