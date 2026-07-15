Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle set to make his return in Man of Tomorrow

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Xolo Maridueña is making his DCU comeback, and will once more be playing the character of Blue Beetle in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film. The Superman sequel is already loading up quite the star-studded cast, with Millie Alcock returning as Supergirl, Adria Arjona coming in as an unknown role at the time of writing, and of course Rachel Brosnahan, Nicolas Hoult, and David Corenswet reprising their roles too.

Now, Variety reports that we can add Blue Beetle to the mix. Back in 2023, when the Blue Beetle movie first released, James Gunn and Peter Safran said that Blue Beetle was the first DCU character for their new universe, with Superman being the first movie. It was confirmed that Xolo Maridueña would return in the role; it was just a matter of when.

We're not sure how big of a part the Blue Beetle will play in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie. It all depends on how much focus he's going to get in the new DCU. If he's going to spin off and have his own solo movie again, we're hoping to see more than a brief cameo appearance.