Xolo Maridueña confirms he will continue to star as Blue Beetle in the DC Universe

There were reports previously that despite the DC Extended Universe coming to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña would continue to portray the character of Blue Beetle in James Gunn's new and upcoming DC Universe. Speaking specifically about this once again, Maridueña has confirmed that this will be the case.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Maridueña went as far as to say that "I know we'll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever."

Maridueña continued, "It's been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn't part of what they came up with. It's an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don't know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

While Blue Beetle saw quite good reviews from fans and critics alike, the movie was far from a commercial success, ultimately becoming the DCEU's lowest grossing film of all-time at the global box office, even below Shazam! Fury of the Gods. No doubt this performance will impact whether the film ever gets a sequel.